Ouchie Fauci makes it clear for the vaccinated sheeple that they might enjoy Antibody-Dependent Enhancement after being reexposed to a Coronavirus:



"If you vaccinated someone and they make an antibody response, and then they get exposed and infected, does the response that you induce actually enhance the infection and make it worse?



And the only way you'll know that is if you do an extended study...



This would not be the first time that a vaccine that looked good in initial safety study actually made people worse...



So you can't just go out there and give the vaccine unless you feel that in the field, when someone is getting infected and exposed,

being vaccinated doesn't make them worse."



Sounds like Fauci is covering his arse.....



Mirrored - Philosophers Stone