DEEP STATE COUP? FORMER CIA OFFICER CLAIMS CREDIT FOR TRUMP LOSS.

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Former CIA Operations officer John Sipher has bragged on Twitter about the role he played in preventing a Trump victory in 2020. Sipher was one of the 50 intel officials who signed a letter speculating that the Hunter Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation." What's the point of voting if the spooks are going to fix the elections? Also today: US strategy names China as top threat; US General says "more troops" to Europe.