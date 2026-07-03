Veteran Investor Warns: Unavoidable Copper Shortage In 5 Years

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* AI expansion is accelerating copper demand, with experts forecasting unavoidable global supply shortages within five years ahead.
* Global copper demand is projected to outpace production, increasing shortages and supporting sustained higher market prices globally.
* United States remains a major copper importer, facing significant deficits despite critical mineral designation and rising demand.
* Decades of underinvestment, aging mines, and lengthy permitting processes delay new copper production despite growing needs worldwide.
* Analysts expect structural copper shortages and elevated prices as AI infrastructure rapidly increases long-term industrial metal demand.
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