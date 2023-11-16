Israeli forces raid Al Shifa hospital thousands sheltering inside complex.

Israeli soldiers were deployed in a number of buildings in Al Shifa hospital compound, and they remain active. Qatar called for an international investigation, denouncing it as a "war crime". Earlier, Israeli forces stormed a number of buildings and blew up a warehouse containing medical equipment.

Adding:

Israel appears not to have much to show for its Al-Shifa operation - BBC

After besieging and then storming the largest hospital in Gaza, Israel doesn’t have too much to show for its efforts. This controversial operation – which provoked international criticism – did not net a major arsenal of weapons. Unless Israel has more to reveal.

The video material released by Israel so far tonight shows about a dozen old assault rifles – neatly laid out on a carpet.

There are a few bullet proof vests, three hand grenades, some CDs, a handgun, a laptop, a rucksack, and a few knives.

It didn’t look sufficient for a "command centre" but Israel claims Hamas was running one in a labyrinth beneath Al-Shifa hospital.

Adding post from earlier today:

AL SHIFA: “The night was terrifying!”

Emergency Supervisor at Al-Shifa Medical Complex tells Al Jazeera:

- The situation in the hospital is tragic, and we are losing more lives everyday

- The last night was terrifying for children, women and the sick

- The Israeli occupation has brought bullets, bombs, shelling, and terror to children and infants

- The Israeli occupation detained many of the displaced people, blindfolded and stripped them of their clothes, and they took them to an unknown destination

- The occupation blew up most of the hospital gates, and shrapnel scattered among those present

- Before the Israeli army stormed the hospital, heavy gunfire had been fired, and we heard hundreds of explosions

- All the people in the hospital are civilians, and we all know each other, and there is no armed person there

Adding:

Death toll from Zionist entity genocide in Gaza hits 11,500 on day 40 of apartheid aggression.

More than 4,700 children among Palestinians murdered so far in Gaza, injuries hit 29k







