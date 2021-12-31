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When People GASLIGHT You About Comparing Nazi Germany To Now
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70 views • December 31, 2021
Some people don't see that we are on the same path as early Nazi Germany because they are looking at the final product (concentration camps, mass murder, etc.). They don't see the decade leading up to that, the intentional escalating process of grooming the public perception and tolerance for abuse against human rights. This is why they fail to see that we are on the same trajectory right now.
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
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