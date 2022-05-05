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Sauza Agave Cocktails Lime Crush
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21 views • May 05, 2022
Happy Cinco De Mayo Pinche Cabrons ( or as it's known here Drinko De Mayo)
A nice alternative to the brew occasionally isn't a bad thing.
This is a nice tasty cocktail in a can but she runs a bit hot at 8% ABV so drink responsibly lol.
Salud`
E.
A nice alternative to the brew occasionally isn't a bad thing.
This is a nice tasty cocktail in a can but she runs a bit hot at 8% ABV so drink responsibly lol.
Salud`
E.
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