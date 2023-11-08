Create New Account
LIVING THE TRUMAN SHOW WITH DR. LEE MERRITT
Patriots on Fire
https://danhappel.com/america-has-been-living-the-truman-show-with-dr-lee-merritt/


Was the Truman Show really a political parody or a roadmap for the 21st Century?  

When our lying eyes and ears no longer represent truth and the common sense God gave us, maybe it's time to question who's writing the script.

America has been living The Truman Show for decades as culture, economy, and morality collapses around us. Wakeup America!

Keywords
truman showreal lifeconnecting the dotsdr lee merrittwhat truth

