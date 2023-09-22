Create New Account
"SAFE" FROM DETECTION AND "EFFECTIVE" AT MAIMING/KILLING
The Prisoner
NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY - CANADA
REPORT PDF - https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/NCI-Interim-Report-C19-Vaccine-Authorization-Process-2023-09-14.pdf
COVID-19 Vaccines Revealed To Be 'Neither Safe, Nor Effective'
ZERO HEDGE - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines-revealed-be-neither-safe-nor-effective-watchdog
Hall of shame - Canada's health ministers have no medical/science experience
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minister_of_Health_(Canada)

Mirrored - Remarque88

treasonfreemasonrysedition

