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[Jan 25, 2017] Atmospheric magnification/refraction and the movement of the sun over the flat Earth (28.5K views on YouTube)
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42 views • September 29, 2020
Here's a shorter, though in some ways a bit more elaborate version of my recent atmospheric magnification and refraction experiments, showing how it is quite easy for the sun and moon to rise and set over the flat Earth model. In this video, I show you two views of my experiment so that you can see I'm not faking it somehow. Also you may wish to take note of the last clip of the sun showing what happens when there is less moisture in the air.
https://testingtheglobe.com
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https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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