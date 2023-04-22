Create New Account
Nicole said that this April 19 is the sixth anniversary of Miles Guo's "broadcasting-unplugged" by Voice of America
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2eydhe0781

Nicole 讲述4月19日是郭文贵先生被美国之音“断播”的六周年纪念日，从该“断播门”事件就可以了解中共对美国的政治和新闻领域的渗透已经非常深。

April 20, 2023 Wayne Dupree @WayneDupreeShow interview @Nicole7749

Nicole said that this April 19 is the sixth anniversary of Miles Guo's "broadcasting-unplugged" by Voice of America. From the incident, we can understand that the CCP has infiltrated very deeply into the political and media fields of the United States.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #WayneDuPree #nfsc #mosenglish #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp


