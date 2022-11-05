The Sabbath Keeping Protestant Reformer | Andreas Karlstadt

When we think about the Protestant Reformation we usually think about Martin Luther. But, there was one important reformer that is often forgotten. Andreas Karlstadt. Karlstadt was a personal friend and co-worker with Martin Luther but strenuously opposed him on the Sabbath issue. Luther himself admitted that Karlstadt was his superior in learning. Quoting Dr. White, Bishop of Ely: "the observance of the seventh day was being revived in Luther’s time by Karlstadt" (Treatise of the Sabbath, page 8). And from Sears Life of Luther, page 402: "Karlstadt held to the Divine authority of the Sabbath from the Old Testament." Indeed Luther says (in his book Against the Celestial Prophets): "Indeed, if Karlstadt were to write further about the Sabbath, Sunday would have to give way, and Sabbath—that is to say, Saturday—must be kept holy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.