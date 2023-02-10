Quo Vadis





Feb 10, 2023





In this video we share Seer Valentina Papagna and a Vision of Cardinal Pell.





On February 1, 2023 the Late Cardinal George Pell Appears to Valentina Papagna.





Here are the words of Valentina:

This afternoon I was praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet, which I offered for the Late Cardinal Pell.





Suddenly, during my prayers, Cardinal Pell appeared in front of me.





He was wearing black priestly vestments and he looked very happy.





Smiling, he said, “Thank you, Valentina, for thinking of me and praying for me. ”





“Valentina, you are hated the same way they hated me.





Do not be sad when people of this world reject you.





Rejoice and be glad because your reward will be great in Heaven.





Be courageous, spread to people the Holy Word of our Lord Jesus that He teaches you. ”





“Our Lord Jesus will soon change the wicked world and punish all evil. ”





Again, he said, “Be courageous and speak the truth and love our Lord Jesus. ”





Thank you, Cardinal Pell, for warning us. Pray for us.





On February 2, 2023 Valentina shared the following:





This morning when I said my prayers, the angel appeared and said, “Valentina, everyone in this nation (Australia) should mourn Cardinal Pell.





He was the greatest man of faith and integrity, and people should not criticise him and condemn him, which is very evil of them. ”





Lord, have mercy on them and let love always prevail.









On February 3, 2023 Valentina shares the following:

During the Cenacle prayers, our Blessed Mother appeared and said, “Pray for Cardinal Pell.





It was very disturbing the way people behaved at his funeral.





For such a respectable person, there should not be demonstrations.

I feel sorry for my wicked children for the way they behaved. ”





“Permit me to use your prayers so God will have mercy over these evil people.





I tell you the faith Cardinal Pell had; not one day would he be without pain or suffering, but he never complained.





He accepted everything with love.





He loved to pray and understood that he had to pray, as he knew it was the only solution.





He received great strength from God through his prayers.





Now his reward in Heaven is great.





He resisted all the evil that was around him. ”





“My children, prayer is the solution to everything. ”





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





