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La. pastor Tony Spell arrested accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
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20 views • April 22, 2020
By WAFB Staff | Posted: Tue 11:42 AM, Apr 21, 2020 | Updated: Tue 1:07 PM, Apr 21,2020
Members of Life Tabernacle Church in Central were waiting at the gate for Pastor Tony Spell’s release, which happened just hours after his arrest.
Source: https://www.kalb.com/content/news/La-pastor-arrested-after-allegedly-backing-bus-in-direction-of-protester-569820871.html
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Members of Life Tabernacle Church in Central were waiting at the gate for Pastor Tony Spell’s release, which happened just hours after his arrest.
Source: https://www.kalb.com/content/news/La-pastor-arrested-after-allegedly-backing-bus-in-direction-of-protester-569820871.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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