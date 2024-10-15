Who's Winning?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Halperin On Why He Thinks Trump Will Win & The Left’s Mental Collapse
* He has better political sources than anyone in media.
* He now believes Donald Trump is likely to win.
* If that happens, he predicts the psychological collapse of the Democratic Party — “greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country”.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 October 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-mark-halperin
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1846317509592399901