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NEPHILIM EMBRYO
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687 views • October 14, 2021
The mark of the beast, contains Nephilim Embryo, the eggs needs a host to grow in.
As in the days of Noa, doughters of men bare children to the fallen angels thru insemination. Nothing is new under the sun, just annotera metod of insemination in the end of time.
Seems like the black light is what is helping the growth of this creatures.
Seems like the black goo in the shoots activate the embryos in the host.
the Alien invation is in the tempel of God
As in the days of Noa, doughters of men bare children to the fallen angels thru insemination. Nothing is new under the sun, just annotera metod of insemination in the end of time.
Seems like the black light is what is helping the growth of this creatures.
Seems like the black goo in the shoots activate the embryos in the host.
the Alien invation is in the tempel of God
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