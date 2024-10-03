BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UNREALIZED ₪ INVESTMENT RETURNS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
98 views • 7 months ago

VfB's gunna habs sum fun with this one


So this was posted as an ad on Twitter | X - the term to remember here is 'unrealized investment returns'


Huh


So...everyone's work can be taxed...even to the point of taxing against proposed 'future gains'?


Let's play that game - the one simple stipulation is that ANY ACTUAL WORK COUNTS


This channel on BitChute was Created 6 years, 6 months ago.


 4102 videos


 18392 subscribers


 12452066 views...thus far


What are VfB's UNREALIZED FUTURE EARNINGS, hmm?


You're welcome, Elon 🐦


Grant Cardone - PREDICTION: The middle class will be CRUSHED if these tax proposals become law. Here’s why…


Source: https://x.com/GrantCardone/status/1829257889221079079


Every once in a while, Jim Varney has a based take

taxation is theftvfbmulti pronged attackarbeit macht freikneepadsunrealized investment returnsjim varney
