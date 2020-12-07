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CCP expert Zhai Dongsheng reveals that Biden is the CCP's own
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590 views • December 07, 2020
In a recent speech, a CCP expert blew himself up in his speech that if Biden came to power, the CCP was cheating, and how the CCP used Wall Street to get the inside story of the United States in the past few decades. The video of his speech was widely circulated on the Internet.
https://www.bannedbook.org/bnews/cbne...
The speaker is Zhai Dongsheng, who is the deputy dean of the School of International Relations of Renmin University of China, the deputy director and secretary-general of the Center for Foreign Strategic Studies of the Communist Party of China, and a distinguished researcher of the International Monetary Institute.

中共专家翟东升自曝拜登是中共自己人

一名中共专家近日在演讲中自爆拜登若上台中共窃喜，以及中共过去几十年如何利用华尔街搞定美国的内幕，其演讲视频在网络广传。
https://www.bannedbook.org/bnews/cbne...
主讲者叫翟东升，任中国人民大学国际关系学院副院长、中共对外战略研究中心副主任兼秘书长、国际货币所特聘研究员等职。
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