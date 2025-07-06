Yah's Misfits 6-7-2025

This week’s Torah Study is on Exodus 16. In the second part of the teaching, we will discuss the true birthday of Messiah. There are many theories on this important date, Dr Heiser with Trumpets and Rob Skiba with Tabernacles. Both made pretty good arguments to support their case. We know that it is not December 25th, which is Nimrod’s and the sun gods birthday, as well as pagan saturnalia. There is much scripture in Jubilees to support Shavuot, which is Pentecost, Feast of Weeks, and covenant renewal. Why would it not be this date, since Yahusha is the New Covenant? Wait until you see the significance of this day in the Book of Jubilees. Also, have the Spring Feasts been fulfilled with the first coming of Messiah? The Fall Feasts will be fulfilled with the second coming. Remember too that this coming Sunday is Shavuot, perfect timing for this study.