ＲＥＶＯＬＵＴＩＯＮ

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40 views • September 28, 2021
ENough is Enough... Do you want to die crippled and in delapadited in some hospital bed before they put the oxygen on too high and kill you for your organ?
Or would you rather stand up and take a choice few out with you...?? Make no mistake.. This is war declared on us... YOU..??
It IS personal!!
Or would you rather stand up and take a choice few out with you...?? Make no mistake.. This is war declared on us... YOU..??
It IS personal!!
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