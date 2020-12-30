© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marciano ~ An Unexpected Friend from UNICEF
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • December 30, 2020
The old adage 'Don't judge a book by its cover' takes on a new spin in UNICEF Chile's latest 'Marciano' video. Young Marciano becomes the new student at school and his classmates' reaction to him reveals a critical lesson on acceptance.
You can watch the original video in Spanish here: http://uni.cf/1Kg3x78
You can watch the original video in Spanish here: http://uni.cf/1Kg3x78
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.