Emergency Generator 40kW part 4

WITTS.WS IS THE REAL WEBSITE I accidentally wrote WITTS.ORG! This generator breaks the myth of setting two motors vis-a.avis. One motor turning and the other arguably claiming to create electricity. Internal contra-motive currents make this an impossibility. The solution here is the masterpiece of my fellow servants of Yeshua Son of God Yahweh from WITTS.WS. This tweak modification is by me as our Heavenly Father revealed this to me after a failed kidnapping attempt by the men in black. It was not their first failure. Our Heavenly Father still rules everything firmly. He has all the power and dominion and glory. Forever.



Point to remember and appreciate:; I am only alive due to the immense protection of Yahweh the God and his son, Jeshua. I have had over 40 attempts against my life during my scientist career in 13 years. All my inventions have come directly from His Majesty.I have no background education. Only visions and dreams, recurringly.







I have quite some material elsewhere...Look for our scientist group using that as a search phrase to see our accomplishments.