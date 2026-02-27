Battles for forest massifs near Ivanivske — Rybar's analysis📝

In mid-January, Russian forces conducted battles with mixed success along the entire Novopavlivka direction. Ukrainian formations launched localized counterattacks, attempting to recapture previously lost positions near Volcha.

The most tense situation developed in Novopavlivka itself. The enemy managed to reoccupy the northwestern outskirts of the settlement by February 20 and began attacks toward its center. Simultaneously, the AFU re-entered the ruins of Novonikolaivka, but failed to develop the offensive and advance further south.

On the left flank of the direction throughout December and January, assault troops sought to dislodge the enemy from positions in Bolshoy Yar Gully, but they could not confidently consolidate on captured lines. The course of battle shifted by mid-February, when Russian units occupied the eastern part of the forest massif and also key positions near Novopavlivka Maidan.

❗️Amid heavy fighting on the adjacent East Zaporizhia direction, events on this sector of the front remain secondary for both sides. However, as the pace of AFU offensive slows, Russian forces may redeploy additional reserves to Ivanivske and launch attacks on Havrilvka. Its liberation would create a threat to encircle the Bolshemykhailivka garrison.