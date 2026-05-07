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INCINERATE THE ENTIRE COVID-19 BIO-WEAPON SUPPLY NOW - 1 Year Re-Release
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evilexposures
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Yo Explorer's. Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey. Please subscribe to my channel so you never miss a day of my journey and while you’re at it, check out my websites at https://www.erickaseyphotography.com and https://www.rollingrevival.org.


***IMPORTANT CONTENT***

Stew’s Channel - https://www.rumble.com/StewPeters

Main Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.com

Secondary Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.org

Activism Post Backup #1 - https://tinyurl.com/mrxptcs4

Activism Post Backup #2 - https://tinyurl.com/2r4u8j5f

OpenVAERS Data - https://tinyurl.com/bd369aw7


***C19 BIO-WEAPON DEATH COUNT DATA***

Every Thirty Seconds: 1

Every Minute: 2

Every Thirty-Minutes: 60

Hourly: 120

Daily: 2,880

Monthly: 86,400

Yearly: 1,000,000


***C19 BIO-WEAPON INGREDIENT LIST***

1. Parasites/Hydra (aka. For Total Annihilation of The Human Body & Mind)

2. Graphene-Oxide (aka. To Catalyze Everything)

3. Pegalated-Lipid-Nano-Particles (aka. Building Material)

4. Fiber-Optic Structures (aka. Building Material)

5. Gelatinous Material/Hydro-Gel (aka. For Housing The Nano Circuitry)

6. Luciferace (aka. Bio-Luminescence for Identifying)

7. Cyanide (aka. Poison)

8. Fluoride (aka. Industrial Waste)

9. Mercury (aka. Toxic Metals)

10. Heavy Metals (aka. Obviously Toxic To Humans)

11. Spike Proteins (aka. Inflammatory Dangerous)

12. Snake Venom Peptides (aka. Obviously Poisonous)


Also, remember to Like, Comment and Subscribe


I WOULD GREATLY APPRECIATE IT IF YOU SUPPORT ME BELOW

Patreon - https://bit.ly/2Rrwh4Y

CashApp - https://bit.ly/44DPunB

Landscape Prints - https://bit.ly/388Kid3

Rolling Revival Apparel - https://bit.ly/33JEd7U

Travel Gear List on Amazon - https://amzn.to/3GfKDhu


THE VAN AND ME

My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by Me QUITTING pharma cold turkey and permanently

My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021

Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van

Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp

Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway

Mileage: 105,247

Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall

Purchase Amount: $7,495

Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021

Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ

How I Make Money: Social Security

Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony HX400V, Sony RX 100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone

Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch

Video Editing Software: Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Keywords
incinerate the entire- 1 year re-releasecovid-19 bio-weapon supply now
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