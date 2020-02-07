Leaked Videos from China - Coronavirus

There are some rumors of over 25 thousand dead.

There are rumors that it is just like the HIV virus.

There are rumors that it is designed in a lab to only affect humans of Asian decent.



Roughly two dozen countries around the world have taken precautionary measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus as the death toll continues to rise.



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China’s Anti-Corruption Watchdog to Investigate Whistleblower Doctor’s Death



China’s National Supervisory Commission, an anti-corruption watchdog, announced on Feb. 7 that it will send an investigation team to Wuhan to conduct a “full investigation” over the case surrounding Li Wenliang.



Li, an ophthalmologist, died of coronavirus in Wuhan the morning of Feb. 7 after testing positive for the virus on Feb. 1. He was one of eight whistleblowers who initially took to China’s social media to raise an alarm about an “unknown pneumonia” outbreak in December 2019.



On Jan. 3, he was summoned to a local police station where he was reprimanded for “rumor-mongering.”

First Case Reported in North Korea



South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported on Feb. 7 that a woman living in Pyongyang who recently returned from China has been confirmed to have the coronavirus, citing North Korea’s state-run media.



JoongAng Ilbo did not provide any other details about the woman.



North Korea has closed its borders with China and Russia to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Reuters. The North has also stopped airline flights and train services with the two neighboring countries, as well as suspending international tourism.

Former Workers Village Will House Australian Evacuees from China