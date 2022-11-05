A Beijing Gome Branch Announced That It Would Stop Paying Employees Intending To Lay Off Employees

https://gnews.org/articles/508671
Summary：11/05/2022 A Beijing Gome branch announced that it would stop paying employees and noted that in the medium and long term, there would be uncertainty in the payment of salaries. Gome employees believed that the company's remarks were disguised as forcing people to leave.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.