A Beijing Gome Branch Announced That It Would Stop Paying Employees Intending To Lay Off Employees

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/508671
Summary：11/05/2022 A Beijing Gome branch announced that it would stop paying employees and noted that in the medium and long term, there would be uncertainty in the payment of salaries. Gome employees believed that the company's remarks were disguised as forcing people to leave.