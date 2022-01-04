Dr. Zelenko on Motivation Behind Criminals and Monsters Who Created This Virus and Vaccine Crisis

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12/25/2021 Dr. Zelenko: The establishment predicted that the global economy will collapse in a few years, and threaten the stakeholders. So they’ve initiated a plan over the last 30 years to build the new financial infrastructure and control mechanisms to lead to the ultimate enslavement of humanity. The nanotechnology in vaccines can send your internal data and location to a centralized matrix and be connected to cryptocurrency to fully control you.