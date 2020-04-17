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Democrat Hypocrites!
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13 views • April 17, 2020
April 16, 2020
Frontline America
Skid Rows State Rep Miguel Santiago asks Gavin Newsom to take away your 2nd Amendment, let inmates out of prison and give money to illegals, while he’s protected in his ivory tower with his washed sidewalks! Time they live in the real world like we do!
Source: https://youtu.be/c3_LYu0GYFs
Frontline America
Skid Rows State Rep Miguel Santiago asks Gavin Newsom to take away your 2nd Amendment, let inmates out of prison and give money to illegals, while he’s protected in his ivory tower with his washed sidewalks! Time they live in the real world like we do!
Source: https://youtu.be/c3_LYu0GYFs
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