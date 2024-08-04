Maiden, "You are Beautiful in Every Way" w/beautiful fractal animation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Are Beautiful in Every Way
(Intro)
Beautiful Maiden, it's obvious that you look beautiful
I've got two eyes to see, but your inner greatness is what I love the most...
(Verse 1)
...what I love the most
Your kindness lights up the darkest night
Confidence shines, makes everything right
Intelligence so deep, wisdom so rare
A humor that lifts, with laughter to share
(Chorus)
You are beautiful in every way, you capture my heart
The way you love, it's a work of art
With empathy and compassion, you touch my soul
Beautiful Maiden, you make me whole
You are beautiful in every way
(Verse 2)
Integrity in all you do and say
Courage that stands in the face of the fray
Humility that grounds you, keeps you true
Honesty that glows in all that you pursue
(Chorus)
You are beautiful in every way, you capture my heart
The way you love, it's a work of art
With empathy and compassion, you touch my soul
Beautiful Maiden, you make me whole
You are beautiful in every way
(Bridge)
Generosity in every single deed
Fairness that plants a justice seed
Perseverance through every storm you face
Resilience that finds hope in every place
(Verse 3)
Communication that binds us close and tight
Listening with a heart that makes things right
Respectfulness in every word and act
Your unseen beauty, a simple fact
(Chorus)
You are beautiful in every way, you capture my heart
The way you love, it's a work of art
With empathy and compassion, you touch my soul
Beautiful Maiden, you make me whole
You are beautiful in every way
(Outro)
Determination in your every stride
Spirituality that brings peace inside
Beautiful Maiden, it's your inner grace
That makes you beautiful in every space
You are beautiful in every way