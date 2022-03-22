Nucleic acid testing in Kangcheng, Shanghai

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Nucleic acid testing in Shanghai Kangcheng, the largest residential area in the communist China with nearly 40,000 residents and 300 residential buildings, is kind of like an entrance ceremony for a sporting event