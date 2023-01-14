You Can Always Trust Your Body: Old Emotions Can Arise when there is Enough Capacity

When we are in a place of calm, there is space for old emotions to come up to be seen and met. Of course, it is different when fight or flight feelings arise in an actual trauma event. In this case, we need to follow our intuition and address the present situation properly. This might look like leaving the situation immediately or meeting it head on in some way.

This 2nd case is not one in which we simply observe the emotion and hold space for it while ignoring the present actions required in the moment. The 1st situation is one in which we are in a safe place and can hold space for an old trauma, which is different than a real time emotional response.



*These videos are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for actual therapy. If you have a trauma history, please see a therapist or medical practitioner near you to help you resolve it safely under professional guidance.

