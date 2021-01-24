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From Greatness to Darkness | Diamond & Silk
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291 views • January 24, 2021
Diamond and Silk say "they will never be able to erase Trump's legacy: millions of jobs created, record low unemployment. Now, it looks like we are transitioning from greatness to darkness." - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 6:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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