Look! California Can Be Changed! UPDATE: CA HPV VACCINE MANDATE FOR SCHOOLS

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/update-ca-hpv-vaccine-mandate-for-schools/
President and Co-founder of PERK Advocacy (Protection of the Educational
Rights of Kids), Amy Bohn, discusses teaming up with ICAN Legislate
using an offensive strategy against the California Assembly Bill
requiring incoming 8th graders to be vaccinated against HPV. Hear more
about the recent amendments to the bill and what it means for those
attending school in California.
