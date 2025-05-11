BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Newcastle vs Chelsea Highlights: Champions League Hopes Hang in the Balance! 🔥⚽
24 views • 20 hours ago

Newcastle vs Chelsea Highlights: Champions League Hopes Hang in the Balance! 🔥⚽

https://newsplusglobe.com/

🔥 Newcastle United vs Chelsea – It’s a Premier League showdown with Champions League dreams on the line! Both teams came into this massive clash neck-and-neck in points and goal difference. With only two matches left after this one, today’s result could decide who makes the top five.


📋 Watch as we break down the confirmed lineups, key match moments, and what this result means for the top-flight table.


🏟️ Venue: St. James’ Park

📅 Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

📊 Key Players: Cole Palmer, Alexander Isak, Nicolas Jackson, Anthony Gordon


#NewcastleVsChelsea #PremierLeague #EPLHighlights #ChelseaFC #NUFC #FootballNews #NewsPlusGlobe

