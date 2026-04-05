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crystalize
your needs
realise
your deeds
feed the machine
or be denied
those who comply
will not die
comply
or be denied
your will
to survive
means that
you will comply
comply
comply
or be
denied
human beings
machines
realise
your deeds
feed our needs
or be denied
those who comply
will not die
comply
or be denied
your will
to survive
means that
you will comply
comply
comply
or be
denied
you cannot
escape
our global eyes
feed our needs
or be denied