Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Late-season sweep along 32 tubs of potatoes, FADING AWAY, in Perth in my survival garden MVI_5411
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
238 Subscribers
Shop now
65 views
Published Yesterday

After weeks of caterpillar, slug, and snail attack, here’s a grab of my 32 tubs of potatoes current state of play, just before I’m away for a week. They won’t be watered during this time, which will knock them for six, I expect.

Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomemulchcomposthumuscold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertilisergrub damage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket