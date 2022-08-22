Trump Models The Antichrist Rev. 13:6 - 'World Leader' Cursing God Openly NC 7-17-19; Snakey Snake

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"...you knew d_ _ _ well I was a snake before you took me in"
all are in on it together folks ..end of story
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'No doubt the first time in "modern history" that the most powerful political figure in the world has stood up in his position and openly cursed the Lord God Almighty - see: Rev. 13:6 - and definitely a fact to take note of at this point in time [March 2020] - who is also a self-declared "snake". Corona-plandemic-biting -- martial lawing freedom-disappearing goy-cattle zionist-corralling vicious type bite':
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2019/07/trump-paving-way-for-antichrist-says-gd.html