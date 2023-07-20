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AUTHORITIES Just Notified Us - NO PASSPORT ANYTIME SOON in Early Retirement!
NJT Report
NJT Report
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63 views • July 20, 2023

Authorities Just Notified Us - No Passport Anytime Soon in Early Retirement!
00:00 Intro - We're traveling in Mexico
01:05 Do you have a U.S Passport?
06:28 Taking our eyes off of the Light of the World
07:48 Taxpayers Funding All This Evil
10:16 How the game is played! (it affects everyone)
14:01 We're Traveling in Mexico....! Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

Our Blog: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! Because ultimately, YOU are in control, of your destiny! http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w


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Keywords
divide and conquercommunismcommunistpassportlight of the worldfunding evilus passport blacklog
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Privacy Policy