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BLOCKBUSTER!!'This Country's Fabric Is Being Torn Apart'—Exclusive Interview With L. Lin Wood | Crossroads
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2580 views • December 22, 2020
Attorney L. Lin Wood sits down for an exclusive interview with Joshua Philipp on the 2020 US presidential elections, the possibility of martial law, the Georgia Senate runoff, China's infiltration of America, and why he fights for the truth.
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