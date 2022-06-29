The authors of our founding document acknowledged that there are rights that come from a higher power than man and as such cannot be infringed upon by any person or institution. They understood that right and wrong cannot be determined by man's whims as we are a broken people gifted the seed of goodness while suffering the seed of evil. They knew that if this great experiment were to have lasting prosperity it could not be allowed to stand apart from God, whether a citizen believed in a higher power or not, they would still benefit from the sovereign freedoms granted by this system of values. For this reason they wove Judeo-Christian values into the fabric of our constitutional liberty.





https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/27/politics/supreme-court-church-state-kennedy-maine-analysis/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/FOREFATHERS-NEVER-INTENDED-SEPARATION-OF-CHURCH-AND-STATE-e1kjilm