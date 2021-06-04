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Covid-19 #22 Gossip-19 The Big Lie Justified Trump In The Winter White House...
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70 views • June 04, 2021
As Long as Donald J. Trump Keeps Saying He saved Millions of people From Covid-19 The World Won't be able To Heal From Gossip-19. The Whole World Is Being Destroyed Because Politicians Won't Admit They Are Wrong, About the Ferguson Modeling, Wrong about the Social distancing Modeling, Wrong about the Lock-Down Modeling, and Dead Wrong About the Masks. They Killed everyone with a virus that does not exist. The pharmaceutical companies will make people sick just to make money and the politicians are the personification of Evil...
Trump's Triumphs #26: Trump Must Humble Himself Before God and Deny "Worp-Speed"...
Trump's Triumphs #26: Trump Must Humble Himself Before God and Deny "Worp-Speed"...
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