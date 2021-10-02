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Stew Peters: Communist RINO's Betray 2A, Vote to DISARM Veterans!
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500 views • October 02, 2021
Stew Peters Show Published October 1, 2021 Show Published October 1, 2021.
Dan Crenshaw, Madison Cawthorn and Matt Gaetz ALL voted in favor of a law that would allow for U.S. Military Veterans to have their lawfully-owned guns confiscated.
Lauren Witzke joined Stew Peters to discuss the communist infiltration of the Republican Party.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Dan Crenshaw, Madison Cawthorn and Matt Gaetz ALL voted in favor of a law that would allow for U.S. Military Veterans to have their lawfully-owned guns confiscated.
Lauren Witzke joined Stew Peters to discuss the communist infiltration of the Republican Party.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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