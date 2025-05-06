BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Transform Your Backyard into a Food Forest, an interview with Allan Campbell
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
309 views • 6 days ago

In this podcast episode, host Bright Learn and guest Allan Campbell of Food Forest Abundance delve into the world of permaculture, highlighting its holistic approach to creating sustainable food forests, the emotional benefits of growing your own food, and practical tips for beginners, ultimately advocating for permaculture as a means to combat food insecurity and foster a legacy of sustainability.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Full length interview on Brighteon.com.

Keywords
interviewnowbrightlearn
