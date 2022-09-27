Thank you for joining us with kmsr1700am.com with Ask Seek and Knock as we discuss “Yom Teruah (Trumpets) Update”. Tonight we talk about Trumpets and the New Moon according to Scripture. Please share it with your friends and if you liked it, give it a Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

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Pastor Jackie Smith

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Henryville, IN 47126