New California movement founder Paul Preston joins Mike Adams to discuss the golden future of a free California

- The New California State movement is nearing victory

- The "restorative" new government will replace the collapsing Newsom regime

- Around 80% of the geography of existing Calif. will join New California

- California, under a Democrat monopoly, is a criminal cartel that violates its compact with citizens

- California govt. fails to protect from invasion or prevent public violence

- The New California State will be a mecca for liberty, innovation and honest money

- Many who have fled California will return to New California

- New California has already legally declared its independence from tyrannical rule

- Paul Preston provides more details in this fascinating interview





