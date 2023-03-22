‘There are changes coming that haven’t happened in 100 years’ – Xi to Putin at meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged warm words with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a reception when the two leaders met in the Kremlin on Tuesday. The two leaders both praised the strengthening political trust and enhanced cooperation between the two nations, a relationship Putin said could serve as ‘an example of how world powers… should work together.’ ‘Russian-Chinese relations are at an all-time high,’ Putin added.
On the outcome of the talks between the two leaders, Putin said that they were ‘highly effective’ while Xi said that ‘China-Russia relations are growing stronger and stronger.’ ‘There are changes coming that haven’t happened in 100 years,’ concluded Xi.
