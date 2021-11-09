Revelation 13:7 / Daniel 7:21-25/8:24/12:7 - What does scripture say will happen in Bible Prophecy...?

Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:Revelation 13:7“And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.”Daniel 7:21-25I beheld, and the same horn made war with the saints, and prevailed against them;Until the Ancient of days came, and judgment was given to the saints of the most High; and the time came that the saints possessed the kingdom.Thus he said, The fourth beast shall be the fourth kingdom upon earth, which shall be diverse from all kingdoms, and shall devour the whole earth, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces.And the ten horns out of this kingdom are ten kings that shall arise: and another shall rise after them; and he shall be diverse from the first, and he shall subdue three kings.And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.Daniel 8:24“And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise, and shall destroy the mighty and the holy people.”Daniel 12:7“And I heard the man clothed in linen, which was upon the waters of the river, when he held up his right hand and his left hand unto heaven, and sware by him that liveth for ever that it shall be for a time, times, and an half; and when he shall have accomplished to scatter the power of the holy people, all these things shall be finished.”#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermonjesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god