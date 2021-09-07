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Pharmageddon PART THREE - Kids Shots
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11 views • September 07, 2021
As the mRNA gets forced on the youth around the world, many Doctors are warning against it.
Here are just a few.
STOP GETTING TESTED! We can end this "Pandemic" BUT STOP GETTING TESTED! Boycott any company that requires you or their employees to be tested and to take experimental death shot.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6S8E7zxdmuIe/
Here are just a few.
STOP GETTING TESTED! We can end this "Pandemic" BUT STOP GETTING TESTED! Boycott any company that requires you or their employees to be tested and to take experimental death shot.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6S8E7zxdmuIe/
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