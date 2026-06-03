In the desert's ancient silence, where the stars write riddles bright,

Stands the guardian of all secrets, in the depth of sacred night.

With the wisdom of the ages, burning deep within its eyes,

The eternal Sphinx is waiting, for the soul that truly tries.

What walks on four legs at morning, two at noon, and three at night?

But the deeper riddle whispers, what transforms from dark to light?

What is born from pure potential, lives in form, then returns to source?

The Sphinx knows all the answers, to life's eternal course.

Ancient stones hold ancient secrets, every grain a whispered prayer,

From the seekers who have journeyed, to this place beyond compare.

Golden light streams from its consciousness, forming questions in the air,

Each one a key to wisdom, for the soul prepared to dare.

Tell me, seeker of the mysteries, what is smaller than a grain,

Yet contains the entire cosmos, joy and sorrow, love and pain?

What is present in each moment, yet exists beyond all time?

The Sphinx waits for your answer, in this space so sublime.

The pyramids stand witness, to the trials of the wise,

While the constellations gather, in the vast eternal skies.

Every riddle is a doorway, every question is a key,

To the chambers of pure knowing, where the soul at last runs free.

What is born but never dies, what is one yet also three?

What connects all living beings, in the web of destiny?

What is found when all is lost, what is gained when all is given?

The Sphinx guards these sacred answers, for the souls that are forgiven.

In the silence of deep listening, in the space between each breath,

Lives the answer to all riddles, beyond life and beyond death.

The eternal Sphinx is smiling, for it knows the truth so clear,

That the seeker and the answer, were never separate here.