BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SPHINX'S RIDDLE: GUARDIAN OF SECRETS
Dydufiufr
Dydufiufr
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • Today

In the desert's ancient silence, where the stars write riddles bright,

Stands the guardian of all secrets, in the depth of sacred night.

With the wisdom of the ages, burning deep within its eyes,

The eternal Sphinx is waiting, for the soul that truly tries.

What walks on four legs at morning, two at noon, and three at night?

But the deeper riddle whispers, what transforms from dark to light?

What is born from pure potential, lives in form, then returns to source?

The Sphinx knows all the answers, to life's eternal course.

Ancient stones hold ancient secrets, every grain a whispered prayer,

From the seekers who have journeyed, to this place beyond compare.

Golden light streams from its consciousness, forming questions in the air,

Each one a key to wisdom, for the soul prepared to dare.

Tell me, seeker of the mysteries, what is smaller than a grain,

Yet contains the entire cosmos, joy and sorrow, love and pain?

What is present in each moment, yet exists beyond all time?

The Sphinx waits for your answer, in this space so sublime.

The pyramids stand witness, to the trials of the wise,

While the constellations gather, in the vast eternal skies.

Every riddle is a doorway, every question is a key,

To the chambers of pure knowing, where the soul at last runs free.

What is born but never dies, what is one yet also three?

What connects all living beings, in the web of destiny?

What is found when all is lost, what is gained when all is given?

The Sphinx guards these sacred answers, for the souls that are forgiven.

In the silence of deep listening, in the space between each breath,

Lives the answer to all riddles, beyond life and beyond death.

The eternal Sphinx is smiling, for it knows the truth so clear,

That the seeker and the answer, were never separate here.

Keywords
secretssphinxguardianriddle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukraine&#8217;s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as &#8220;defense&#8221;

Ukraine’s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as “defense”

Patrick Lewis
U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

Cassie B.
Be a Spell Breaker: How to Escape the Sorcery of Modern Media and Think for Yourself

Be a Spell Breaker: How to Escape the Sorcery of Modern Media and Think for Yourself

Mike Adams
The Anti-War Base: A warning from the trenches of a stolen peace

The Anti-War Base: A warning from the trenches of a stolen peace

Belle Carter
Cuba Accuses U.S. of &#8220;Criminal Economic War&#8221; at Eurasian Economic Council Meeting

Cuba Accuses U.S. of “Criminal Economic War” at Eurasian Economic Council Meeting

Garrison Vance
The UAE&#8217;s dangerous dance: Slipping closer to direct war with Iran

The UAE’s dangerous dance: Slipping closer to direct war with Iran

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy