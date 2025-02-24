EasyJet flight makes emergency stop after pilot collapses mid-flight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FEBRUARY 8TH, 2025. About 2 hours into an EasyJet flight from Hurghada, Egypt to Manchester, England, the pilot suddenly collapsed. The first officer made an emergency landing in Athens, Greece.
SOURCE:
https://www.facebook.com/reel/492717873597993
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/