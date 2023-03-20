Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Banks Begin Failing as Biden Authorizes FDIC Takeover: How to Prepare | Facts Matter
45 views
channel image
Gottfried
Published a day ago |

FACTS MATTER

ROMAN BALMAKOV

On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank was closed by financial regulators, and given the fact that they had over $175 billion worth of deposits, they are the second largest bank to fail in all of U.S. history. But then, it got worse: just yesterday, another bank also suddenly failed.

Keywords
romanbankssilicon valleybailoutfdicepoch timessvgfacts mattercatastrophic contagion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket